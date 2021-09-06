Laurier University responds after party reportedly violates public health measures

KITCHENER -

An “illegal gathering” that reportedly violated public health measures has garnered a response from Laurier University.

According to a statement penned by Ivan Joseph, the vice-president of student affairs for the school, regional police responded to the gathering on Sunday that was on and near the Waterloo campus.

Joseph says the gathering was a clear violation of public health measures and resulted in vandalism to city and university property.

Laurier students who are found to have been at the gathering could face fines for violating the Reopening Ontario Act, according to officials.

“We expect more from our students,” the statement reads in part. “Being a member of the Wilfrid Laurier University community is a privilege, and students who vandalize property and break public health guidelines will be held accountable for their actions.”

The school did not specify how many people were at the gathering or what the cost of damage is estimated to be.