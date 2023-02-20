Laurier students' union apologizes for non-halal chicken being served as halal

Wilfrid Laurier University Students' Union has issued an apology after non-halal chicken was represented as halal at campus restaurants.

In a Sunday news release, the union says it, "unreservedly apologies to the Muslim community and all those impacted for the egregious error."

The statement says the likely serving of non-halal grill chicken happened in Wilf's Restaurant at The Turret.

It's not clear how long the mistake went on for.

The union says it has rectified the supply issue and commenced a review of food service and preparation procedures.