Laurier students' union apologizes for non-halal chicken being served as halal

A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A sign marks the entrance to Wilfrid Laurier University's campus in Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020

A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.

'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

A 'people's court' put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial Monday for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an 'accountability gap' in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver