Laura Wigelsworth’s fiancé charged with 2nd degree murder
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:35PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 13, 2018 5:59PM EDT
The fiancé of a woman found dead in Vanastra last week has been charged with second-degree murder.
Laura Wigelsworth, 27, was last seen leaving for a walk on Wednesday evening.
Her body was found at the side of Front Road, near Highway 8, the next day.
OPP say a post-mortem conducted Saturday determined Wigelsworth’s death was the result of a homicide.
Her fiancé, 29-year-old Corey Vollard, has been charged in her death.
He was arrested Saturday without incident and will appear in a Goderich church Monday.
The couple were planning to marry on August 18th of this year.
Wiglesworth was also the mother of two children.
A candlelight vigil for Wiglesworth's family and friends was held at the Vanastra Christian Church Sunday night.