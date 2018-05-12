

CTV Kitchener





The fiancé of a woman found dead in Vanastra last week has been charged with second-degree murder.

Laura Wigelsworth, 27, was last seen leaving for a walk on Wednesday evening.

Her body was found at the side of Front Road, near Highway 8, the next day.

OPP say a post-mortem conducted Saturday determined Wigelsworth’s death was the result of a homicide.

Her fiancé, 29-year-old Corey Vollard, has been charged in her death.

He was arrested Saturday without incident and will appear in a Goderich church Monday.

The couple were planning to marry on August 18th of this year.

Wiglesworth was also the mother of two children.

A candlelight vigil for Wiglesworth's family and friends was held at the Vanastra Christian Church Sunday night.