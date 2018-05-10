Featured
Body found in Huron County ‘suspicious’
OPP cruisers block the road as officers investigate a body discovered Thursday May 10. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 6:15PM EDT
Huron County OPP responded after a body was discovered about 20 kilometers east of Bayfield.
Officers responded just after 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Front Road just north of Vanastra. Part of Front Road near Highway 8 was closed for much of the day while the investigation is ongoing.
Police say the body was found by a civilian who had been in the area.
The cause of death is being considered suspicious.