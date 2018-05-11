

CTV Kitchener





A woman found dead at the side of a road in Huron County had been reported missing a few hours earlier, police say.

The woman’s body was found Wednesday morning on Front Road near Vanastra, south of Clinton.

She was identified Thursday as Laura Wigelsworth, a 27-year-old Vanastra resident.

Huron County OPP say she had been reported missing Wednesday night, after failing to return home from an evening walk.

Wigelsworth’s death is being treated as suspicious. Police hoped a post-mortem examination, which was expected to take place Friday, would help shed light on how she died.

Front Road remained closed between Highway 8 and the community of Vanastra on Friday as police investigated the death.