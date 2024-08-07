Latest on our local athletes competing at the Olympics

A long distance runner from Kitchener and a cyclist from Baden made their debut this week at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ben Flanagan laced up Wednesday for the Men’s 5000-metre race at the Stade de France.

The 29-year-old had been hoping for a really good run to make it out of round one.

Flanagan ultimately finished in 17th place and did not qualify for the final race.

Tyler Rorke, a 21-year-old cyclist from Baden, was competing in three events at the Olympics.

He did not advance in either the Men’s Team Sprint or the Men’s Sprint at the National Velodrome.

Rorke’s final race, the Men’s Keirin, is set for Saturday.