Land Back Camp to open permanent space in downtown Kitchener
A new centre focused on year-round programming and organizing for Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer people is opening in downtown Kitchener.
Willow River Centre is located at 243 King St. East, just down the street from where Land Back Camp first set up in Victoria Park, also known as Willow River Park, three years ago.
“This has always been a dream of ours to have our own building and now it’s finally happened,” Willow River Centre co-director Bangishimo said.
The three-storey centre, complete with two kitchens and a courtyard, will host community events and programming, drum circles, workshops, a community garden, live music, art markets, and cultural teachings.
Organizers say it’s a continuation of the work Land Back Camp has been doing since they first set up a tipii and two tents in the Kitchener park on National Indigenous People’s Day in 2020.
In the years since, they’ve also held space and run programming at Waterloo Park and Laurel Creek Conservation Area.
“Land Back Camp started for a number of reasons, one of them being that we kept seeing our community members struggle for gathering space,” Bangishimo said. “Community members were having to fundraise like $500 just to have a community event in a place like the pavilion.”
“We thought to ourselves, why are our own community members having to pay this fee to gather on our own land in ceremony?”
Willow River Centre is located around a block from the Kitchener Market downtown. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
While local cities have since waived rental fees for Indigenous cultural events at Land Back Camp’s urging, organizers say the need for a permanent Indigenous gathering space, particularly for queer youth, was clear.
“We don’t see ourselves represented in any of the other organizations here in town, so clearly we were filling a need for services, for space, for teachings, just connection with our indigeneity and our queerness,” said Amy Smoke, Willow River Centre co-director.
“That really was the foundation that kept us going was the youth, really wanting a space where they can be themselves, unapologetically queer and Indigenous on the land. So being just down the street from where we started is really wonderful, I think there’s a great connection there.”
Willow River Centre co-director Amy Smoke inside the new space on King Street. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Bangishimo and Smoke plan to hold an open house at the new building during the first week of October.
In the meantime, they’re focused on moving in.
On Wednesday, they hung the first piece of art – a portrait of a hawk that campers took care of during their first summer in the park.
Bangishimo explained after the bird landed in the water and got stuck, Wildlife Services asked the campers if they wanted to watch over it while it dried off.
“We had the hawk with us in the tipii for 24 hours and the next day, our campers released it into the wild,” they said. “It was a beautiful moment.”
Later, artist Bruno Smoky spray painted the bird from memory.
“We told Bruno that when the day came when we actually got our own physical space, this would be the first piece of artwork that would go up… so now you actually see it, it’s just hanging right here at the front door.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre and Singh more trusted on housing, as Liberal minister promises new policy this fall
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, U.S. prison official says
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
Leaders 'never bound' by Conservative party members' policy ideas: Pierre Poilievre
On the eve of his first policy convention as Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre reminded Canadians that he is not bound by the policy ideas the grassroots membership chooses to advance.
Lawsuit contends U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former U.S. president Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an "insurrection."
Citing the easing of 'excess demand,' Bank of Canada reveals its latest decision on the key interest rate
The Bank of Canada decided to hold its key interest rate steady on Wednesday amid mounting evidence the economy is slowing, but the central bank isn't declaring victory yet as it remains cautious to not fuel speculation about rate cuts.
London
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartments
Catherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staff
A new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
Windsor
-
Windsor jury selected in murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman
The jury has been selected in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of the Afzaal family in London, Ont.
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up program
As consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
'Stunned': Windsor senior celebrates $100,025 encore win
A Windsor senior who has been playing the lottery for over 40 years is celebrating a $100,000 win.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle, head-on crash in Springwater Township
Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Springwater Township Tuesday evening.
-
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Barrie
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Barrie that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shift
The Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
'Freedom Convoy' got more volatile as protest went on, court hears
The longer the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters blockaded Ottawa streets in protest against COVID-19 public health restrictions last year, the more volatile the relationship between police and protesters became, an Ottawa police officer testified Wednesday.
-
Here's what you could win in the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is underway, featuring more than $5 million in prizes.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Doug Ford recommends possible jail time for Ontario lobbyists caught breaking the rules
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has instructed the province’s attorney general to review legislation governing lobbyists and add increased penalties, including jail time, if they break rules.
-
Watch suspects setting Richmond Hill businesses on fire in brazen arson video
Video released Wednesday by York Regional Police appears to show two suspects breaking in to two separate businesses in the same Richmond Hill plaza over the long weekend and setting them on fire.
Montreal
-
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
Quebec health-care workers hold demo at rush hour in downtown Montreal
Nurses affiliated with the FIQ union set off from a Laval metro station for downtown Montrea Wednesday afternoon, promising to 'disrupt traffic' during rush hour.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
Halifax police chief retires after four years on the job
Chief of the Halifax Regional Police, Dan Kinsella, is retiring after four years on the job.
-
After fleeing alone to Newfoundland, Ukrainian boy begins Grade 11 in 'second home'
In May 2022, Serhii Semenets fled his home country of Ukraine to move to Newfoundland, now he's starting Grade 11 in St. John's, a city he calls his "second home."
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people
The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.
-
Manitoba Tories promise to cut land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers
Manitoba's Progressive Conservatives are promising to eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers in the province if re-elected Oct. 3.
-
Kinew says NDP government would add five neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.
Calgary
-
Calgary school placed in lockdown after shooting scare that turned out to be car backfiring
A school in northwest Calgary was placed into a lockdown on Wednesday after concerns that gunshots had been fired.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violence
YW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
'Everybody loves the dog': Seniors residence's four-legged staff member warming hearts
Henry is a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever who works at the Journey Club in Mahogany’s Westman Village as its chief happiness officer.
Edmonton
-
'A monumental day': Enoch Cree Nation, Alberta agree on new surgical facility west of Edmonton
A new "culturally safe facility" offering roughly 3,000 publicly funded orthopedic surgeries will be built on First Nations land just west of Edmonton, the Alberta government and the Enoch Cree Nation announced Wednesday.
-
Drone helps catch Alberta man who pointed a gun at Canadian Tire employees: RCMP
A 51-year-old man accused of stealing a gun from a Canadian Tire store before pointing it at employees is facing 14 charges after he was arrested with the help of a drone and a police dog.
-
Man sought by Edmonton police in August armed robberies
Edmonton police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in two robberies last month.
Vancouver
-
Storm-battered Jericho Pier should be demolished, Vancouver park board staff recommends
Staff with the Vancouver Park Board are recommending that the damaged Jericho Pier – which has been closed since 2021 -- be demolished instead of repaired or rebuilt.
-
'We are in the home stretch but we are not yet in the clear': Why B.C.'s state of emergency remains in effect
While officials say the end of B.C.'s historically terrible wildfire season is in sight, they’re urging people to remain vigilant.
-
Ministry refusing to compensate youth it misinformed, B.C. ombudsperson says
British Columbia's government is refusing to pay a young woman for its own mistakes and the provincial ombudsperson says she may not be the only one harmed.