KITCHENER -- As thousands of people across Canada marked National Indigenous Peoples Day on Sunday, a group in Kitchener used the opportunity to demonstrate impediments to accessing land that they say is rightfully theirs.

A group of Indigenous people gathered at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon, saying they are exercising their treaty right to gather on public land without having to consult the city.

“We’re taking back the space with our bodies,” says Amy Smoke.

“We've chosen this site to celebrate because Victoria park historically, and I’ve lived here for 44 years, has been the site of some white supremacy activity, anti-LGBTQ2S behaviour, criminal behaviour.”

The group says they typically have to jump through hoops to host their own celebrations, paying for use of the pavilion space in the park.

“Every time we want to gather we have arrange, pay for, cut through red tape to gather as people Indigenous to this territory,” says Terre Chartrande.

The leaders say this is not meant to be a protest, as they are simply occupying traditional land.