Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store has been found

    Crosby has finally been found.

    The 10-week-old kitten, who was stolen from a Waterloo, Ont. pet store, is now in the care of a local cat rescue.

    On Nov. 24, a man asked staff at the Pet Valu location on Weber Street North about the kittens that were up for adoption. He then reached inside, scooped up Crosby and put him inside his jacket before the leaving the store.

    A 58-year-old Waterloo man was arrested last Thursday and charged with theft under $5,000.

    Crosby, however, was still missing.

    Jan from Pet Patrol, a Kitchener-Waterloo cat rescue, announced Wednesday that Crosby had been found.

    “This poor little cat has passed through many people’s hands and homes over the last two weeks,” she said. “He has arrived in Pet Patrol care lesser in weight [and] with a cold. But we will take care of him. Someone came forward and did the right thing.”

    She did not say who returned the kitten.

    “No names were asked or given, but they were kind.”

