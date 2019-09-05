

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman bought tickets to see Shawn Mendes in Toronto on Friday night, but recent health issues are stopping her from going.

Lisa Jaglowitz bought tickets to the show for her and her friend back in January.

She's had several medical issues throughout her life and requires medical equipment wherever she travels.

Jaglowitz was born with spina bifida, a condition that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly. But three weeks ago she started to get headaches, which is why she can't go to the show.

She is upset she won't be able to go, but is pleased her best friend will still be able to make the trip.

"I hope she has the time of her life," Jaglowitz says.

But one employee at the Sunbeam Centre is trying to help by lining up the next best thing.

Gary Whetung, Sunbeam's director of community living services, took to social media to try and get the pop-star's attention, in hopes of setting up a meet-and-greet.

The post has been shared nearly 200 times on Facebook.

"I'm really hoping that Shawn Mendes hears this and comes out, and as Lisa said, fulfils her dreams," says Whetung.

CTV News reached out to Shawn Mendes and his team, but did not hear back.

However, Mendes does do a lot of charitable work.

"Meeting him would be awesome, my life would be complete," Jaglowitz said.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation has raised over $1 million in support of causes close to his heart.