Kitchener woman convicted of sexual abuse of a child gets day parole again

KITCHENER -

A Kitchener woman who spent two years behind bars for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl has been granted day parole for the third time.

Sonya Lucas pleaded guilty in June 2017 to sexual touching, making and possessing child pornography.

She was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison on those charges, which included recording two men while they abused the girl.

Lucas served two years of that sentence before she was granted day parole on March 25, 2020.

Six months later she granted day parole for second time.

The Parole Board of Canada says Lucas has continued to show progress and on Sept. 8 they decided to extend her day parole for another six months.

She will be required to follow several restrictions. Lucas is not allowed to contact the victim or the victim’s family, she cannot travel to Simcoe County, she cannot consume alcohol or possess pornography, and must report any relationships.