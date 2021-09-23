Kitchener woman convicted of sexual abuse of a child gets day parole again

Sonya Lucas has pleaded guilty to invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possessing child pornography. Sonya Lucas has pleaded guilty to invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver