Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release

A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.

Sonya Lucas pleaded guilty in June 2017 to sexual touching, making and possessing child pornography.

She was sentenced to 8.5 years behind bars.

Lucas sexually abused a seven-year-old Hamilton girl with two other men.

At the time of the incident, Lucas was working as an escort. She was paid $100 to come to Kitchener where she used a cellphone to record two men assaulting the girl.

Lucas served two years of that sentence before she was granted day parole on March 25, 2020, to a community residential facility.

The parole board continued her day parole in March 2021, September 2021 and March 2022.

Lucas has since transitioned to statutory release.

Last week, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) added a financial disclosure condition that states Lucas must provide documented financial information to her parole supervisor.

“Regarding the request financial disclosure condition, your case management team note that your work as an escort for financial reasons contributed to your offending. You currently have limited financial resources and enhanced monitoring to manage your risk and provide intervention if necessary is viewed as reasonable and necessary,” reads the PBC decision in part.

The new condition is tacked onto all previously imposed conditions. These include not consuming alcohol, no contact with the victim, a restriction from entering Simcoe County, the reporting of relationships and a pornography restriction.

Lucas is also not allowed to operate as a sex trade worker.