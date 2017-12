CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman will spend 8 ½ years in prison for sexually touching and recording two men abusing a 7-year-old girl.

Sonya Lucas pleaded guilty in June to sexual touching, making and possessing child pornography.

The 7-year-old had been advertised online for sexual purposes.

At the time of the incident, Lucas was working as an escort. She was paid $100 to come to Kitchener where she used a cellphone to record two men assaulting the girl.

As he delivered the sentence, the judge said the 49-year-old Lucas “knew better.”

The child’s aunt, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, says the trial has been difficult for their family.

“I haven’t seen the videos,” she says. “Cause that would just about kill me.”

But she’s satisfied with the outcome.

“This is a pretty hefty sentence for the crimes.”

The girl’s aunt also talked about forgiveness.

“I do have a lot of empathy for [Lucas]. I’m not sure where that comes from. I feel bad that she’s going to go to the penitentiary. But she did what she did.”

Little Dean, of the victim advocacy group Guardians of the Children, says he’s disappointed. “Has justice been served today? No. But it’s a step in the right direction.”

Rui DaSilva, one of the men who sexually assaulted the girl and drove Lucas to Hamilton, has already received an 8 year sentence.

The judge gave Lucas a longer sentence than DaSilva due to a prior sex assault on teenaged boys, saying she’s less likely to be rehabilitated than DaSilva.

The other man, the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, has pleaded guilty to sexual interference, making and possessing child porn, and voyeurism. His name is part of a publication ban to protect the girl’s identity. He will be sentenced in January.