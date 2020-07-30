KITCHENER -- The Landmark Cinema locations in Kitchener and Waterloo will reopen their doors on Friday.

Kitchener and Waterloo’s are among nine Landmark theatres opening again on July 31. The other theatres are in Bolton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Ottawa, St. Catharines and Whitby.

Theatres were allowed to reopen under Stage 3 of the province's economic recovery plan. They will allow 50 people at a time for each showing, while maintaining proper physical distancing.

Theatres had originally been included in the province’s rules that capped a business at a maximum of 50 people inside an entire building.

People are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before the time of their scheduled film to prevent overcrowding. Concession lines will have markers for customers.

People will also need to wear masks in the theatre, but can take them off to eat and drink while in their seats.

Landmark also said it has increased its cleaning protocols, and is encouraging people to purchase tickets in advance.

The theatre is offering classic movies, like "Jurassic Park," "Jaws" and "Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." Tickets will cost $5.00, with a $2.99 special on Tuesdays.

Waterloo's Princess Cinema opened earlier this month. The owner, John Tutt, said the theatre only has two screens, meaning they can do simultaneous 25-seat sittings. Movie-goers are sent to certain sections in order to maintain physical distancing.

Apollo Cinema in Kitchener has also already reopened. The theatre has one screen and seating for 300, but is currently only seating 50 guests at a time.