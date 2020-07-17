KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region and many other parts of the province entered Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan on Friday, just the latest step in the effort to kick-start local economies.

Local businesses are now allowed more people indoors, with capacity increasing from 10 to 50 people.

However there are still some exceptions depending on the size and type of venue.

Some businesses will only be allowed to operate at 30% capacity but it does give many owners more options.

Gyms and fitness studios can open their doors to clients, but change rooms must remain closed.

Restaurants, meanwhile, can now serve customers in their indoor dining rooms as long as they don’t have buffet-style service.

“We spaced out all our tables by six feet,” says Jon McLaughlin, the general manager of Famoso in Uptown Waterloo. “We do a maximum group of six people in the side dining room.”

Diners must also stay in their assigned seats, while dancing and karaoke is still not permitted.

For those wanting to check out local movie theatres, capacity has been limited to 50 people.

John Tutt, the owner of Princess Cinema in Waterloo, says that’s OK with him.

“That kind of suits us pretty well cause we’re a two-screen cinema so we can do simultaneous 25-seat sittings.”

Movie-goers will be directed to certain sections so they will be at least two metres away from everyone else in the theatre.

Next door, the patio at Princess Café has been a popular spot for diners.

Owner Marc Lecompte won't be opening his indoor dining room just yet, saying he doesn’t want to mess with what’s working for cafe.

“The idea of people coming into the restaurant just doesn’t really sit well with us given the current circumstances.”

The rules around salons and barbershops have also been relaxed.

Some salons say they’re already fully booked for eyebrow waxing and eyelash extensions, while barbershops are once again trimming beards.

But not all business owners feel comfortable offering those types of services.

“We decided that taking a little slower approach is a better option as we have a lot of clients who are immunocompromised,” says Peter Greaves, the owner of Good Hair Co.

Masks still must be worn in many communities, including Waterloo Region and Guelph, and each business has rules for when you can – and can’t – take them off.