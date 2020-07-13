KITCHENER -- Most businesses, including gyms, indoor restaurants and movie theatres, can reopen in Region of Waterloo and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph on Friday.

The regions will move into Stage 3 of the province's economic recovery, along with most public health units in Ontario, the provincial government announced Monday.

Region of Waterloo Public Health Region's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu Li Wang said the region was notified on the move into Stage 3 on Monday afternoon.

"This will be a welcome update for many in our community," she said. "We are able to move to Stage 3 because of the efforts of our residents to date."

Dr. Wang said people will need to remain vigilant as more businesses open their doors.

"I ask all residents to please continue to follow the public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," she added.

Mandatory masking bylaws came into effect in the region on Monday. People need to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and on public transit, with some exceptions.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky said the move into Stage 3 is "welcome news for those businesses who have been waiting patiently."

"We can't lose sight of the fact, however, that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and we cannot let our guard down," an emailed statement from Jaworsky said in part. "This is still a serious issue and we must follow physical distancing."

He also advised businesses to be deliberate in their plans to welcome people back through their doors and stick to guidelines from public health officials to avoid another shut down in the future.

"Only open when you're absolutely ready, don't rush it," he said. "Nothing is more important than keeping everyone healthy."

Indoor gathering sizes will increase to up to 50 people, a large increase from the 10 people currently allowed under Stage 2. Outdoor gatherings can be up to 100 people under Stage 3. People will need to maintain physical distance if they're gathering with people outside of their social circle.

The provincial government says certain activities won't be allowed because they are considered high-risk for the spread of COVID-19, including amusement parks, water parks, buffets, dancing at restaurants, and saunas and steam rooms.

Some regions, including the Toronto-area, Niagara and Windsor, will stay in Stage 2.

These regions will move into Stage 3 on Friday:

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public HealthEastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

These regions will stay in Stage 2:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca's Sean Davidson

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.