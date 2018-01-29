

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener company’s $15-million expansion is getting a $1.5-million boost from the provincial government.

Miovision, a company which creates technology for traffic planning and safety, will have 384 employees in Kitchener by the time the expansion is complete in 2021.

“This is an ambitious expansion plan which further strengthens our growing local tech sector,” Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile said in a press elease.

“Our investments means this home-grown company will create hundreds of highly-skilled jobs here in Kitchener, providing a boost to our local economy.”

Miovision has an office in Germany in addition to its Kitchener headquarters, which recently moved to the Catalyst137 campus.

According to the company, its technology is used by more than 17,000 municipalities.