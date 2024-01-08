Kitchener to fill Ward 10 seat with 2022 election runner-up

Kitchener city councillors have decided not to hold a byelection to fill the vacant Ward 10 seat previously held by Aislinn Clancy.

Instead, the runner up in 2022 municipal election, Stephanie Stretch, will be appointed to the position, pending confirmation by the city clerk that she is qualified and still wants the job.

City staff presented various options to fill the seat at Monday’s council meeting.

Those included holding a byelection at an estimated cost of $77,000 to $100,000, taking applications from the public, direct appointment by council, or appointing the runner-up from the 2022 municipal election.

Stretch finished with 1,650 votes in 2022, just 115 votes behind Clancy. The third place finisher was more than 1,000 votes back.

“I think it’s clear that were was an effective amount of people that chose that this person could provide good representation on their behalf for Ward 10,” Coun. Paul Singh said.

Appointing the runner-up will also ensure Ward 10 has representation at city hall by the end of January. Even on an “aggressive” timeline, a byelection couldn’t be held until April, city staff said.

“It’s a downtown ward, it’s very busy,” Coun. Scott Davey said. “They are up there with big developments and homeless situations, they need someone. We can’t wait until the end of April.”

But council’s decision wasn’t unanimous. Others argued Ward 10 residents deserved the opportunity to go the polls again to choose their representative.

“$97,000 is a lot of money for a byelection, but at the end of the day, I don’t think you can put a price tag – and shouldn’t put a price tag – on democracy [and] the right to vote,” Coun. Jason Denault said. “In my opinion a byelection is the best and most democratic option.”

Kitchener city staff say Stretch will now be formally asked to accept the role. If she does, she’ll be sworn into office at the end of January.

In the lead up to the 2022 election, Stretch told CTV News her top priority was affordability and she would also insist on carbon-zero public projects if elected.