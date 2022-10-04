Meet the Kitchener Ward 10 candidates

Aislinn Clancy

Who are you?

I’m a social worker, mother, volunteer, climate and equity advocate. I am a resident of Ward 10, with 20 years of experience in community service and degrees in Business Administration and Social Work. My commitment to our community and our planet has been proven through my actions and hard work.

Why are you running?

Our city needs to take bold action to address homelessness, housing affordability and the climate crisis. As a social worker, mother and climate advocate, I'm stepping forward to make Kitchener a better, more livable city.

I’ll focus on building responsible downtown development that is aligned with our community’s values. I’ll take immediate action to build interim solutions for those experiencing homelessness, to reduce our carbon footprint and intervene to stop a growing inequity driven by unaffordable housing.

The commodification of housing causes harmful impacts to residents, who end up spending too much on their shelter costs. These stressors are disproportionately felt by those of marginalized communities. In order to have a healthy community we need to invest in the right supply of housing for all.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

We are in the midst of an affordability and homelessness crisis. As your councilor, I will dissuade large investment trusts from exploiting the rental market, to ensure people have a place to live. We must create interim housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

Through volunteering with A Better Tent City, I have seen the benefits of shelter for those who have faced homelessness. I will expand supportive tiny home communities and homelessness prevention initiatives. Also, we need to address housing barriers faced by people impacted by systemic oppression (BIPOC, +2LGBTQIA, folks with disabilities and or struggling with addiction and mental health concerns). I will act quickly on this issue by partnering with those with lived experience, not-for-profit sector partners, and all levels of government for increased supply of subsidized and affordable housing.

As a City Councilor, I will ensure high expectations of developers building in Kitchener, so they contribute to the needs of residents and build sustainably. This means requiring a higher percentage of affordable, 3-bedroom, and accessible units. We need to ensure a reduction in the carbon emissions during construction and the life of development projects. Let’s build what we need and invest in the future of our city.

Peter Davis

Peter Davis has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Daniel J. Fife

Who are you?

A litigation lawyer as well as a Deputy Judge, Instructor at WLU and mediator. I am the father of six adult children. I live in Ward 10. My office is in a heritage building in the ward. I have lived or worked in Kitchener for 45 years.

Why are you running?

Frustration with the lack of authenticity, leadership and civility of politicians at all levels. The paramount consideration should be serving the public not making policy and fiscal decisions with a view to being re-elected.

I have a wealth of life experience – personal and professional – which puts me in a position to make a significant contribution. An effective councillor is one who can solve problems as well as advocate on behalf of the residents as well as the City itself with other levels of government. Being new to politics, I also arrive with a fresh perspective and an open mind without regard to any preconceived idea of a status quo for how things should be done.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Providing a home to our residents. This encompasses both finding a solution for the homeless as well as providing affordable housing to all. Homelessness is not limited to our city but is widespread. The causes are complicated due to mental health issues, substance abuse, unemployment and a sense of helplessness. As with the causes, the solutions are complicated and require the city to have a strong voice at the table with all levels of government. A Better Tent City is an innovative local solution which should be expanded. Housing alternatives need to be found to permanently close the encampments for the benefit of their residents as well as the residents and businesses effected by their presence.

Solving the affordable housing issue is also not simple. Increasing supply should put downward pressure on the prices however growth has to be against the infrastructure it requires and maintaining the character of the City. An increased use of tiny homes and other Additional Dwelling Units for residents to create rental spaces would assist. Development is necessary and should involve community participation. The current approval of buildings at the former Schwaben Club seems like a good location particularly its proximity to the LRT.

Lana Hiscock

Lana Hiscock has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Stephanie Stretch

Who are you?

I was born and raised in Kitchener, and now reside with my young family in Ward 10. I have invested deeply in the community, and have focused my professional career on service and work in DTK: with Carizon, Habitat for Humanity WR and volunteering long-term with local grassroots community initiatives.

Why are you running?

I am committed to our community. This is my second time seeking election: I am passionate about helping people and I am resolved to serve and represent the people of Ward 10 on city council. I am skilled at working collaboratively, high-stakes advocacy, problem-solving and initiating action on immediate and long-term issues, including the housing crisis and climate emergency. My role on council will be informed by the relationship-based community practices I have developed over the past decade-and-a-half working in Kitchener for innovative not-for-profits. My approach ensures that constituents' rights and needs stay centred where every action of Council is concerned. Policy, infrastructure, governance, and future planning must all be informed by the dynamic priorities of a city made up of peoples often experiencing an intersectionality of issues.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Affordability is top of mind for people living in Ward 10, and a successful city councillor will advocate on behalf of constituents’ quality of life — a quality of life where people receive value for their dollar, and are able to make choices about how they participate in public life. Traditional and social infrastructure are deeply intertwined where an ecologically sustainable city is concerned: a city that prioritizes its citizens' quality of life invests in interdependent and innovative, green and socially responsible projects simultaneously to build a livable city that meets the needs of its diverse residents.

Publicly funded projects must display environmentally responsible infrastructure and operational acumen. I will champion climate action and insist on carbon-zero public projects. I will advocate for the city to increase support to local agencies focused on the issues of housing precarity. I would like to see additional supports allocated to groups already doing this work. I will advocate for development costs to be waived for affordable and supportive housing initiatives.

I am encouraged to see local investment in responsive projects that are environmentally sustainable, socially and fiscally responsible, and tailored to the needs of citizens. Accessible and timely capital projects by The Working Centre and the KPL — that expand on needed resources like shelter, affordable community participation and education — are positive examples.

Phong Tran

Who are you?

For the past 20 years, my wife and I have lived and operated our business in Downtown Kitchener. I've been part of the City’s transformation and have experienced the pendulum swings. I’ve sat on committees, advocating relentlessly and invested in DTK.

Why are you running?

Over the past few years, we have been losing momentum and we are sliding backward in our progress of improving Kitchener's Downtown.

Kitchener's Downtown is becoming a high density urban area, and with this, come urban problems. Ward 10 in particular, the growth of "tent city" has taken over all other agendas. This is now the one biggest issue in the City.

We are facing a crisis of affordability and shortage of housing. We are losing a lot of green spaces due to developments in our Downtown. Our local businesses are sputtering along and we need to revitalize our local economy.

I want to offer my view points on these issues from the perspective of a small business owner and a long time resident.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

We need to immediately address the challenge of "tent city".

Although these are the Regional issues, that does not mean we sit and wait. Our mayor has a voice in the region, and as a councilor, I have the ear of the mayor. We need a short term action, medium term solution and a long term approach.

We need to put more funding into outreach workers. They need to understand the need and time to gain trust of the community. We need to give outreach workers more tools, more money and additional resources. We need to look into treatment of addiction, mental health illness, and counseling services. I will work with our respective counterparts in the Region.

We need to work with our developers and other partners to find solutions for the housing crisis. We'll find a way to reduce red tape and lengthy delay, and find a way to incorporate pedestrian first designs.

I will be the ear and the voice for our Kitchener's Downtown. I will advocate our problems with the Provincial Government and the Federal Government. We are a 'smart City'. We can do this together!