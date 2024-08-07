KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash

    Dirt bike. (Source: Rodolfo Clix/Pexels) Dirt bike. (Source: Rodolfo Clix/Pexels)
    Share

    A Kitchener teen was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after her electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wilmot Township.

    It happened on Mannheim Road, near Witmer Road, just before 10 p.m.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the 18-year-old girl was transported to a hospital outside the region with what were only described as serious injuries.

    The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, wasn’t hurt.

    Police said their investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News