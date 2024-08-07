Kitchener teen seriously hurt in dirt bike crash

A Kitchener teen was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after her electric dirt bike collided with an SUV in Wilmot Township.

It happened on Mannheim Road, near Witmer Road, just before 10 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police said the 18-year-old girl was transported to a hospital outside the region with what were only described as serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, wasn’t hurt.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.