North, a company that makes high tech eyewear in Kitchener, confirms that they are downsizing.

They say they are cutting an unspecified number of jobs and are calling it a difficult but necessary decision.

The company had been hiring locally in research and development, manufacturing, and retail, as well as creating stores in New York City, Seattle, Toronto, and San Francisco.

It’s unknown if cuts are coming to these locations.

North received $120 million US in funding from investors like Amazon to make their product “Focals”.

The company says it has 400 employees, but won’t say how many or which jobs will be cut.

Back in November, North received $24 million in federal funding from the ministry of innovation, science and economic development. The money was for job creation.

It’s unsure if these layoffs now effect that funding.

The company says it will continue to be headquartered and manufacturing in the area.