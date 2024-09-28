Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season
The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.
The Rangers opened their 62nd OHL season by hosting the Erie Otters.
Team officials say more than 6,500 tickets were sold for the opener. It was the most tickets sold for a Rangers home opener since the start of the pandemic.
The Rangers are coming off a second round defeat to the London Knights during last year’s OHL playoffs.
The new season represents a fresh start for many players, and a new feel for the team. Several big names from the last few years, including Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Sop, Mitchell Martin and Simon Motew are now longer with the team.
However, other returning players said they are up to the challenge as they step into new roles.
“It’s an honour being captain of such a prestigious organization,” newly minted captain Matthew Andonovski told CTV News on Friday. “All of the alumni that have been here and the captains that have been here in the past – I just feel like I’ve been in so many different situations to help a lot of the younger players out.”
This is coach Jussi Ahokas’ second full season with the team. He said the Rangers have embraced an ‘underdog’ mentality and believes the year will come with some ups and downs.
“We have a young team, I guess the youngest one in the league,” Ahokas said. “But I think the boys have been working hard.”
“People will be surprised with how hard and how well our boys are going to play,” he added.
Ultimately, the Otters spoiled opening night for the home crowd. Erie was up 4 - 2 going into the third period, and added an empty net goal late in the period to take the game 5 – 2.
The Rangers now set their sights on the Windsor Spitfires as they prepare to hit the road Saturday night.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah's Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah a 'measure of justice' for his four-decade reign of terror.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against 'trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,' delivering a UN General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.