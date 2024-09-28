Kitchener Rangers drop the puck on a new season

The Kitchener Rangers returned to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday to the roar of thousands of eager fans.

The Rangers opened their 62nd OHL season by hosting the Erie Otters.

Team officials say more than 6,500 tickets were sold for the opener. It was the most tickets sold for a Rangers home opener since the start of the pandemic.

The Rangers are coming off a second round defeat to the London Knights during last year’s OHL playoffs.

The new season represents a fresh start for many players, and a new feel for the team. Several big names from the last few years, including Carson Rehkopf, Matthew Sop, Mitchell Martin and Simon Motew are now longer with the team.

However, other returning players said they are up to the challenge as they step into new roles.

“It’s an honour being captain of such a prestigious organization,” newly minted captain Matthew Andonovski told CTV News on Friday. “All of the alumni that have been here and the captains that have been here in the past – I just feel like I’ve been in so many different situations to help a lot of the younger players out.”

This is coach Jussi Ahokas’ second full season with the team. He said the Rangers have embraced an ‘underdog’ mentality and believes the year will come with some ups and downs.

“We have a young team, I guess the youngest one in the league,” Ahokas said. “But I think the boys have been working hard.”

“People will be surprised with how hard and how well our boys are going to play,” he added.

Ultimately, the Otters spoiled opening night for the home crowd. Erie was up 4 - 2 going into the third period, and added an empty net goal late in the period to take the game 5 – 2.

The Rangers now set their sights on the Windsor Spitfires as they prepare to hit the road Saturday night.