Kitchener pauses speed camera program while Region of Waterloo goes ahead
Councillors with the City of Kitchener voted in favour of hitting the brakes on a plan that would see more speed cameras installed in front of schools.
The automated speed enforcement camera program is administered by the Region of Waterloo.
On Monday, during a Kitchener council meeting, the fines associated with the program were up for discussion.
“We don't want them to accuse it as being a cash grab or anything like that,” Councillor Bil Ioannidis told CTV News.
Under the new program, there are no tickets like there would be with a typical speeding violation. Instead, there’s an administrative fine which costs twice as much as a traditional speeding ticket.
Ioannidis said it is too much of a financial burden to support.
“If the issue is about safety, then the program should be somewhat revenue neutral,” he said.
The Region of Waterloo said the fines are set by the province and there’s nothing they can do about it.
“So we're simply following the schedule that they've set for this type of program,” said Doug Spooner, interim director of transportation, Region of Waterloo.
But Spooner said the new system does not come with the hidden of costs of your typical speeding ticket.
“It's applied to the car, not to the driver. So, there's no impact. Your insurance, there's no demerit points,” Spooner said.
For Spooner and the region, they are pushing ahead with the plan throughout the rest of the region and on regionally controlled roads in Kitchener.
“A car traveling at 50 kilometers an hour in a collision with a pedestrian - the pedestrian’s have a 15 per cent survivability rate. A car traveling at 40 kilometers an hour in a collision with a pedestrian, that number moves from 15 to 70 per cent survivability,” Spooner said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
Senior Modi cabinet minister linked to India-supported violence in Canada: officials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
Nova Scotia lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart one week after body of teen found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.