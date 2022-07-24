Kitchener Panthers fall to Barrie Baycats

The Kitchener Panthers were bested by the Barrie Baycats for the second time this month when the two teams faced off Saturday afternoon.

The game started slow with a 20-minute delay as the Baycats waited for the Panthers to arrive.

Once the game was underway, the Baycats took an early lead and held on for the remainder of the game.

The Baycats won 15-1.

When the teams played on July 9, the Baycats dominated in a similar fashion, winning 20-1.

The Panthers look to break their two-game losing streak when they play the Welland Jackfish at Jack Couch Park on Sunday.