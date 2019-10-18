

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The City of Kitchener has opened its eight leaf drop-off sites for this season.

The sites, spread in neighbourhoods across the city, are open during daylight hours seven days a week until Dec. 13.

The city says that no bags are accepted at the sites: people bringing their leaves to the drop-off locations are asked to debag them at the site.

You can visit the following sites:

Schaeffer Park - Bloomingdale Road

Breithaupt Park - Kinsman Park, off Union Street

Kitchener Auditorium - Ottawa Street North entrance

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields - Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena - Rittenhouse Road

South West Optimist Sportsfield - Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park - Strange Street and Waverly Road (from about Nov. 1)

Hofstetter Park - 40 Hofstetter Ave.

The city recommends that people opt to mow or compost leaves before considering the drop-off sites.

For people in designated zones, curbside pickup begins near the end of the month.

To find out when your zone is scheduled for collection, you can visit the city's website.