

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The City of Waterloo has announced the start date for leaf collection as the trees begin to turn.

Collection crews will begin visiting areas with young trees starting on Oct. 28.

Residents can either bag their leaves for biweekly yard waste collection, or rake them to the edge of the road for loose-leaf collection.

"Residents who live on streets with bike lanes are encouraged to place the leaves on the road, as close to the curb as possible," a press release from the city reads in part.

"Keeping bike lanes clear of leaves as much as possible will help ensure our cyclists can travel safely throughout the city."

Each zone will be visited once for on-street collection, so residents are asked to make sure that their leaves are put to the road by their scheduled dates.

You can check what zone your home is in by visiting the city's website. Collection dates are estimated as follows:

Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 – zones W6, W8, E8, E7

Nov. 4 to Nov. 9 – zones W7, W1, E6, E5

Nov. 12 to Nov. 16: zones W3, W4, E3, E4

Nov. 18 to Nov. 23 – zones W2, W5, E1, E2

If you miss your collection bag, you can still bag your leaves for curbside pickup until Nov. 25.

You can also add them to home composters, or mulch them into the lawn with frequent mowing after they dry.

To learn more about waste management, you can visit the Region of Waterloo's website.