Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs

Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

It ended up being the game-winning goal as the Leafs took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2.

It comes after Lorentz signed a one-year deal with the team earlier this week.

Following up on the win, Lorentz's sister shared one of her brother's yearbook pictures with a heartwarming prediction.

"15 years ago, this year … don't give up on your dreams, kids," the post reads.

The 28-year-old had a two-point night in the win and got 15:07 of ice time.

"That was pretty cool," Lorentz told reporters, referring to the goal. "We got the puck out to the slot and I was fortunate enough, I got all of it on the backhand. Every once in a while I catch one like that. It felt pretty good for that to go in."

Lorentz said his father instilled his early love for the Leafs, but pushed him for more production after a strong game against the Devils.

"I checked my phone. He just said, 'Are you going to top that on Saturday night?'" Lorentz told reporters. "I said, 'I don't know, man. We'll see.' Don't know if we're going to be doing this every single night, night in and night out for the whole season. But, you know, definitely I got my foot on the gas, and I'm feeling really good right now. So, I'm just hoping to keep this going."

The Maple Leafs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday in their home opener.

With reporting from TSN.ca