KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • More than $6K lost in job scam: Guelph Police

    A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December, 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December, 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    The Guelph Police Service is urging members of the public to be “very cautious” when dealing with unknown individuals online after a Guelph man lost more than $6,000 through an employment scam.

    Police say the victim, who is in his 50s, received a message from an unknown sender inviting him to interview for a data entry position, which he took part in via text.

    “Following the ‘interview,’ the man was told he had secured the job but needed specific equipment including a laptop and iPhone,” police said in a media release. “He received a cheque via email and was told to deposit it to his account using a mobile app, then provided a list of vendors to whom funds should be sent to purchase the required equipment.”

    Police say the victim eventually learned the cheques were fraudulent and he had lost $6,245.

    “Residents are encouraged to be wary of any telephone call, email or text received from a sender not personally known by you, especially if the sender is asking you to take immediate action or provide funds or personal information,” police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News