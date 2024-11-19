More than $6K lost in job scam: Guelph Police

The Guelph Police Service is urging members of the public to be “very cautious” when dealing with unknown individuals online after a Guelph man lost more than $6,000 through an employment scam.

Police say the victim, who is in his 50s, received a message from an unknown sender inviting him to interview for a data entry position, which he took part in via text.

“Following the ‘interview,’ the man was told he had secured the job but needed specific equipment including a laptop and iPhone,” police said in a media release. “He received a cheque via email and was told to deposit it to his account using a mobile app, then provided a list of vendors to whom funds should be sent to purchase the required equipment.”

Police say the victim eventually learned the cheques were fraudulent and he had lost $6,245.

“Residents are encouraged to be wary of any telephone call, email or text received from a sender not personally known by you, especially if the sender is asking you to take immediate action or provide funds or personal information,” police said.