More than $6K lost in job scam: Guelph Police
The Guelph Police Service is urging members of the public to be “very cautious” when dealing with unknown individuals online after a Guelph man lost more than $6,000 through an employment scam.
Police say the victim, who is in his 50s, received a message from an unknown sender inviting him to interview for a data entry position, which he took part in via text.
“Following the ‘interview,’ the man was told he had secured the job but needed specific equipment including a laptop and iPhone,” police said in a media release. “He received a cheque via email and was told to deposit it to his account using a mobile app, then provided a list of vendors to whom funds should be sent to purchase the required equipment.”
Police say the victim eventually learned the cheques were fraudulent and he had lost $6,245.
“Residents are encouraged to be wary of any telephone call, email or text received from a sender not personally known by you, especially if the sender is asking you to take immediate action or provide funds or personal information,” police said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch 'Thought it was part of special effects': Cruise ship tilts as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
BREAKING Incident resolved after reports of man armed with knife at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said an incident involving a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.