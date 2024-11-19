Guelph Police officer accused of discreditable conduct

An 11-year member of the Guelph Police Service is facing an allegation of discreditable conduct.

According to a new release from the police service, the constable was served a Notice of Hearing under the Police Services Act.

Although the details of the allegation are not available, the release said it stems from a complaint made in 2023 to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.

The constable is scheduled to appear at a public hearing on Wednesday.