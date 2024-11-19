KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph Police officer accused of discreditable conduct

    guelph police
    Share

    An 11-year member of the Guelph Police Service is facing an allegation of discreditable conduct.

    According to a new release from the police service, the constable was served a Notice of Hearing under the Police Services Act.

    Although the details of the allegation are not available, the release said it stems from a complaint made in 2023 to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.

    The constable is scheduled to appear at a public hearing on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News