Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store

An investigation is underway in relation to an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a suspect went to the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash and merchandise from an employee.

The suspect then left the store and headed towards Water Street South.

Police said no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a male with an average build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call regional police at 519-570-9777 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.