Guelph man arrested after home break-in

Guelph Police say one man has been arrested after an east-end home was broken into last month.

Police say it happened at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8.

“A male gained entry to an unlocked garage in the area of Starwood Drive and Watson Parkway North and stole a golf push cart and a number of tools,” police said in a media release.

Police say investigators with the Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft Unit were able to identify the suspect.

He was located in the area of York Road and Elizabeth Street and arrested Monday morning.

A 47-year-old Guelph man is charged with break and enter, trespass by night and breaching a probation order.

Police say none of the stolen property, valued at approximately $800, had been recovered.