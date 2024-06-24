Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
They still have questions about what happened to Nicholas Nembhard and why the officer who pulled the trigger isn’t facing criminal charges.
Under the supervision of his doctor, Nembhard had recently stopped taking medication. His family said they were told that if he experienced a schizophrenic episode they should contact his doctor’s office, or police, to help get him to the hospital.
That was exactly what happened on Feb. 19.
Nembhard’s family called police on the advice of his medical team.
“[He was] a very, very sick person,” explained his brother Andre Nembhard. “I lived with him. I’ve been taking care of him. We tried to help him multiple times.”
When officers arrived at his home on Brybeck Crescent, they found Nembhard holding a machete. An officer yelled at him to drop the weapon, but he didn’t. Nembhard was then Tasered twice.
According to the Special Investigations Unit, Nembard tried to get back up. He was then shot twice in the torso and fell in front of one of the police cruisers. The machete ended up wedged between the vehicle’s push bars. Officers approached slowly, believing the weapon was still in Nembhard’s hand. It took about four minutes until he received medical attention.
Nembhard was later pronounced dead in hospital.
“I know that my brother was wrong to run out with the machete, but my brother was sick,” said his sister Anita Mason. “When someone is sick, in that state, they don’t know what they’re doing.”
It also wasn’t the first time police had been called in to deal with Nembhard.
“They Tased him before and took him to the hospital. So why couldn’t they do that again?” his father Cliff Nembhard asked.
Waterloo regional police at the scene of a police shooting on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener on Feb. 19, 2024. (Hayden Phillips/CTV Kitchener)
Remembering Nicholas
Nembhard’s family is still grieving his loss more than four months later.
“He was like my best friend,” said Mason. “Every time he called me, he’d be like: ‘Hey sis, how are you? I love you so much.’ He’d tell me ‘I love you one million to one.’ I do not have him anymore to tell me that.”
His family said Nembhard was a hard worker who was always there for them.
“He’s the one who helped me with my school,” recalled Mason.
“[He would] make sure we could read and write and press our clothes and make food,” added his brother Andre Nembhard.
“Nicholas [would] see that everything was done, all my taxes,” Cliff Nembhard said.
The province's SIU says it has found no grounds to lay charges against a WRPS officer that fatally shot a man in February of 2024.
Nembhard’s dedicated extended beyond his immediate family.
“I’m his cousin,” said Joel Nembhard. “He take care of me and he take care of my child.”
He was very involved with his family despite being diagnosed with schizophrenia. The mental disorder is often characterized by disruptive thoughts, hallucinations and delusions, as well as disorganized thinking and behaviour.
“I have about seven kids right now,” his father Cliff Nembhard explained. “Nicholas used to take care of them all, though Nicholas was sick and Nicholas still worked.”
“That guy is a breadwinner, man. He’s the key for the family,” added his cousin Joel Nembhard.
An undated photo of Nicholas Nembhard. (Submitted)
SIU investigation
The SIU was called in to look at the circumstances leading up to Nembhard’s death.
According the agency director, the WRPS officer used “reasonable force” given Nembhard was holding a machete and moving towards police. The report also indicated Nembhard was about one metre away from one of the officers when the fatal shots were fired.
The officer who pulled the trigger will not face any further charges. The SIU said there were no reasonable ground to believe the officer criminal offense in this case.
Nembard’s family reacts
Nembhard’s family said the learned of the SIU’s decision to not lay charges on June 20 – what would have been his 32nd birthday. They were also shown some of the body camera footage that same day.
“I saw the video on his birthday,” Joel Nembhard explained. “I was shaking when I saw the cops could have done better.”
They also have many more questions.
“You don’t shoot the sick person. What I am saying is, I need justice for that. They can’t kill my son just like that and walk away free. That’s not right,” said Cliff Nembhard. “I’m really stressed about it right now, because I don’t know what else to do.”
“I have to get up every day, acting like I am OK. I am not,” Mason added, through tears. “I have to go on living without my brother and it’s very hard.”
An undated photo of Nicholas Nembhard. (Submitted)
Request for coroner’s inquest
In Ontario, a coroner’s inquest is mandatory whenever someone dies during an interaction with police involving use of force.
Nembhard’s family wants one to be held as soon as possible as memories can fade with time.
They worry it’s the only way they’ll get answers.
Despite their push, it could take years before a coroner’s inquest gets underway.
The Chief Coroner’s office said it takes time to investigate and schedule an inquest and they can share no timeline for when one might get the go ahead.
Response from WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service shared the following statement with CTV News: “This incident was an immense tragedy for the individual involved, their family, our involved members, and the community at large. It is also a stark reminder of the dangers faced by our members each and every day.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Live updates: Panthers up 2-1 over Oilers late in third period of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
Polls have closed in must-win byelection for Liberals in Toronto
It is a tight race in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection tonight with results still trickling in more than an hour after polls closed.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty in deal with U.S. that will allow him to walk free
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centred on the publication of a trove of classified documents.
Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
opinion Princess Anne's enduring popularity: her equestrian excellence, Canadian connections and an escaped kidnapping attempt
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Rexdale shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
Sask. speaker officially resigns from Sask. Party caucus
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
Teen girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Bonus payment being added to B.C. benefit for thousands of families: premier
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Confused and lost': Memorial grows as friends mourn 18 year old killed in stabbing
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
-
'She was actually asking for people to help her': Tenants say London, Ont. murder victim sought assistance
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
-
Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Windsor
-
West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool found in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in the region.
-
OPP search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
-
Essex County Road 27 to be closed for Highway 3 Widening Project
The Highway 3 Widening Project from Essex to Leamington will be in full force come July.
Barrie
-
Clearview, Ont. couple embark on once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Suspended, impaired driver crashes into ditch with child onboard: OPP
Police arrested an allegedly impaired and suspended driver who crashed into a ditch with a child onboard in Port Severn.
-
One person seriously injured in Barrie crash
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire on Joseph Street keeps North Bay fire crews busy
It’s been a busy night for the North Bay Fire Department which is working to contain a fire on Joseph Street in the city’s Ferris community. When crews arrived the garage was already engulfed.
-
Ten railcars derail in remote area of northeastern Ontario
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
-
Sault police investigating after missing tourist found dead
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
1 killed in collision between freight train and pickup truck in South Glengarry, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a freight train and a pickup truck in the Township of South Glengarry on Monday afternoon.
-
From the long trip to Florida to filling the pubs, how Ottawa hockey fans are taking in Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers are one game away from clinching the Stanley Cup and fans like Cory Johnson will be in in the stands as his team attempts what could be one of the biggest comebacks in NHL history.
-
Staff say more modest Lansdowne budget possible, despite warnings from city's auditor general
The chair of Ottawa's Audit Committee says she is confident city staff can keep the cost of Lansdowne 2.0 from ballooning, despite financial warnings from the city's auditor general.
Toronto
-
Ontario Science Centre had other options than rushed closure: report
The engineer’s report relied on by the provincial government to justify the closure of the Ontario Science Centre in the name of safety gives other options to proceed that could still save the iconic venue.
-
14-year-old boy facing 2 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Rexdale shooting investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
-
Polls have closed in must-win byelection for Liberals in Toronto
It is a tight race in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection tonight with results still trickling in more than an hour after polls closed.
Montreal
-
Teen boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle crossing the street on a scooter: Montreal police
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Monday evening.
-
Torrential rains north of Montreal wreck roads, cut off citizens
Torrential rains over the past few hours have damaged some twenty sections of road in Chertsey, in the Lanaudière region, while four sectors have left more than a hundred citizens landlocked.
-
LIVE
LIVE Live updates: Panthers 2-1 over Oilers late in third period of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
Atlantic
-
Weather system stretching from Gulf States to Atlantic Canada continues risk of thunderstorms
A weather system extending across Atlantic Canada continues to bring periods of showery weather along with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Youth turns themselves in to police after N.S. trail bridge fire
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
-
LIVE
LIVE Live updates: Panthers up 2-1 over Oilers late in third period of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba nursing station a total loss following fire; woman arrested for arson
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at University of Winnipeg
An encampment in support of Palestine at the University of Winnipeg is gone.
-
'A very Winnipeg story and celebration': True North Square hosting Game 7 watch party
Fans descending on True North Square on game day are typically dressed to the nines in Winnipeg Jets gear.
Calgary
-
It's an 'important week' for work on Calgary's broken water main: mayor
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an "important week," adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected "soon."
-
LIVE
LIVE Live updates: Panthers up 2-1 over Oilers late in third period of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
-
'We thought of each other as brothers': Friend of victim testifies at Calgary murder trial
A friend of an 18-year-old who was pepper sprayed, stabbed and beaten at a southeast basketball court in September testified Monday at the trial for one of two teenage brothers charged in the killing.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Live updates: Panthers up 2-1 over Oilers late in third period of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, at one point down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, have won three straight games and are now one win away from becoming the first team to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since 1942.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with child luring while out on bail on child pornography charges
An Alberta RCMP officer who was previously charged with child sexual exploitation is facing additional charges.
-
Edmonton student headed to Kennedy Space Centre with research pitch
An Avalon Junior High School student is headed to Florida, but not for the reason so many other Edmontonians are.
Vancouver
-
Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
-
Here's the first look at this year's PNE prize home
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw. In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.
-
Should school buses have mandatory seatbelts? B.C. premier responds after crash
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.