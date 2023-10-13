Kitchener men arrested after drugs and firearms seized by WRPS

Three men are facing charges after police say they seized drugs, cash and a firearm in Kitchener.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), investigators completed a search warrant on Friday in the area of Queen Street South and Courtland Avenue East.

Officers located and seized a firearm, two prohibited devices, stolen identification documents, currency, suspect fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine.

A 38-year-old Kitchener man, a 29-year-old man, and a 19-year-old Kitchener woman were charged with the following:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possess Identity Documents

Police said the two men were also charged with possession of suspected Methamphetamine.