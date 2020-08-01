KITCHENER -- For the first time since March, the food hall at the Kitchener Market opened on Saturday.

Almost all of the regular vendors are back and serving up local favourites.

Shoppers are encouraged to sit out on the patio and enjoy their treats at a safe distance.

“We really consider this to be a community market. It’s in downtown Kitchener. People can walk here, people can listen to music on a beautiful sunny day. The groceries are very affordable,” says Michele McBride-Roach, program and development coordinator for the City of Kitchener.

The food hall will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While indoor dining is now permitted, the market is taking a more cautious approach. The goal is to open the rest of the market in the fall.

Masks are required for all customers and staff.