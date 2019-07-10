

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash near Woodstock.

Kishen Bissessar, 52, was riding in the northbound lane on Oxford Road 6 when police say a pickup truck heading north hit his motorcycle.

That was just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Bissessar was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours while police investigated.

This was one of three fatal motorcycle crashes that happened in a 24-hour stretch in the OPP's west region.

The spike prompted provincial police to post a video on social media in an effort to get drivers to slow down.