Kitchener man faces multiple child pornography charges

    A person holds a cellphone in this undated stock image. (Greta Hoffman/Pexels.com)
    Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Kitchener man after receiving multiple reports of a person using instant messaging apps to upload child pornography.

    The complaints came in between October 2023 and May 2024.

    As part of the investigation, officers completed a search warrant at a home in the Laurentian West area of Kitchener on Thursday.

    A 34-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

