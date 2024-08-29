Kitchener man faces multiple child pornography charges

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a Kitchener man after receiving multiple reports of a person using instant messaging apps to upload child pornography.

The complaints came in between October 2023 and May 2024.

As part of the investigation, officers completed a search warrant at a home in the Laurentian West area of Kitchener on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.