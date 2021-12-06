Kitchener man charged with sexual assault in ride share
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that allegedly happened in a ride share vehicle.
Officers were called to the area of Highgate Road and Victoria Street South around 7 p.m. Sunday.
They said they received a report of a sexual assault while the victim was a ride share passenger.
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
Police have not said whether the accused was a driver, another passenger or a third party.
He's being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing.