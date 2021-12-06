Kitchener man charged with sexual assault in ride share

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault that allegedly happened in a ride share vehicle.

Officers were called to the area of Highgate Road and Victoria Street South around 7 p.m. Sunday.

They said they received a report of a sexual assault while the victim was a ride share passenger.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police have not said whether the accused was a driver, another passenger or a third party.

He's being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing.