KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man arrested following assault, victim suffers serious injuries: WRPS

    WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner) WRPS headquarters on May 07, 2024. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)
    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man for an assault reported Wednesday.

    It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Benton Street in Kitchener.

    Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Thursday, officers arrested a 44-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault, robbery and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

