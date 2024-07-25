Police search for suspect after alleged assault in Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says one person is in hospital after an argument turned physical in downtown Kitchener.

The victim and suspect got into a verbal exchange near King Street East and Benton Street on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from police.

“One male chased the other into a business where he physically assaulted him. The attack resulted in the victim being hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police are looking to identify the subject. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.