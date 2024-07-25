KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police search for suspect after alleged assault in Kitchener

    Part of downtown Kitchener is seen from a vantage point on Frederick Street on Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) Part of downtown Kitchener is seen from a vantage point on Frederick Street on Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service says one person is in hospital after an argument turned physical in downtown Kitchener.

    The victim and suspect got into a verbal exchange near King Street East and Benton Street on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from police.

    “One male chased the other into a business where he physically assaulted him. The attack resulted in the victim being hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

    Police are looking to identify the subject. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News