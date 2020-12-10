KITCHENER -- A Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges after an investigation reportedly connected him to a stolen vehicle and break and enter in Elmira.

On Wednesday at around 10 a.m., officers found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener.

After an investigation, police confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from a home in Elmira during a break and enter on Sunday.

Officers arrested a man as he attempted to enter the vehicle, and say he also was in possession of suspected fentanyl, crystal meth and stolen identity documents during the arrest.

Police say as a result, a 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of identity documents, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I.

The man was held in police custody as he awaits a bail hearing.