    Man arrested after $2,800 in alcohol stolen from Guelph LCBO

    A Guelph man is facing charges after he stole $2,800 in alcohol during two separate thefts at an LCBO.

    Guelph Police said the man and a woman walked into the store on Paisley Road on Oct. 29 and put 13 bottles of scotch into a reusable shopping bag and walked out of the store.

    A week later, the man returned and stole 12 more bottles of scotch and two bottles of tequila.

    LCBO staff were able to identify the man. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

