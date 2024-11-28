Man arrested after $2,800 in alcohol stolen from Guelph LCBO

A Guelph man is facing charges after he stole $2,800 in alcohol during two separate thefts at an LCBO.

Guelph Police said the man and a woman walked into the store on Paisley Road on Oct. 29 and put 13 bottles of scotch into a reusable shopping bag and walked out of the store.

A week later, the man returned and stole 12 more bottles of scotch and two bottles of tequila.

LCBO staff were able to identify the man. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.