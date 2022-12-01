Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues

The Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club is scaling back Christmas Fantasy for the 2022 season, citing safety concern as the reason why.

"Unfortunately, due to the situation on Roos Island in Victoria Park and the safety issues surrounding it, we at the Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club are scaling back Christmas Fantasy for the 2022 season.” the Lions club said in a media release.

The club said only the Christmas trailers will be on-site at Christkindl market on Gaukel Street.

“With a recent break-in to the trailers a month ago, it has taken club members many days to volunteer their time to fix all the damage that was done,” the club said. “Like the instances of vandalism last year, a report has been filed with WRPS. Christmas Fantasy in Victoria Park is something the club takes much pride and enjoyment to set up for the public each year.”

The club said it is disappointed in the situation and is hopeful it can safely and fully set up Christmas Fantasy for the 2023 season.