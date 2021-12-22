Christmas lights display in Victoria Park vandalized again

KITCHENER -

The Christmas fantasy display in Kitchener's Victoria Park is once again the victim of vandalism.

Local Lions Club members, who helped set up the display, say light cords were damaged and stolen, and there was also damage to the nativity scene, which included a stolen baby Jesus and lamb.

They believe it happened some time on Sunday.

"It's gotten progressively worse," said Jessica Bailey of Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club. "More and more cords are being taken, the nativity scene got broken into. We typically have a little bit of vandalism each year, but this is a whole new level, and it's so frustrating and heartbreaking."

The display was also vandalized early in the month on two separate occasions.

The Lions Club says regional police have been contacted about the incidents.