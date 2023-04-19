Kitchener launches entrepreneurship hub in city’s downtown

The City of Kitchener has announced the opening of an entrepreneurship hub in its downtown core.

According to a release on Tuesday, the SDG Idea Factory, at 2 King Street West, will support businesses that are impacting the sustainable development goals laid out by the United Nations.

“The SDG Idea Factory is a first-of-its-kind in Canada, social, environmental and equity-focused incubator that will help social entrepreneurs tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by our community and our planet,” said Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “The SDG Idea Factory is a great space in the heart of Downtown Kitchener that’s ready to host the social and environmental trailblazers ready to ideate, innovate and apply the UN’s Global Goals.”

The location is already home to LiftOff by CCAWR, Waterloo Region Community Foundation, For Us Girls Foundation, Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest and the Waterloo Region Small Business Centre.

The city said the 20,000 square-foot-space has five bookable rooms, 24 shared desks, a training/boardroom, 17 co-working offices, a large event space and a common area meeting space. The main area features an edgy and innovative mural by local artist, Stephanie Boutari.

The grand opening will happen in May.