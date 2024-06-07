Kitchener hospitals hosting town hall ahead of planned merger

Two hospitals in Kitchener are collecting feedback about the future of healthcare as they work out the details of an upcoming merger.

St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital announced plans to merge into a single hospital organization back in April.

They plan to formally complete the merger next spring.

Ahead of the merger, the hospitals will be collecting public feedback through a community town hall and public survey.

The town hall will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 18 in the auditorium of Kitchener Public Library’s Queen Street branch. Participants are encouraged to share their ideas on what hospital healthcare should look like in the future. The event will also be livestreamed.

“The hospitals are here for the community they serve. And, to be able to do that to the best of our abilities, we need to know what it is the communities want and need from us,” President of St. Mary’s Hospital Mark Fam said via a news release.

Registration for the free town hall is available online.

A community survey is also available online.