KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener GO train changes Wednesday blamed on 'trespasser activity'

    A GO Train seen at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A GO Train seen at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

    GO Transit made some last minute changes to its schedule Wednesday night due to what it called ‘trespasser activity.’

    The 11:22 p.m. train was cancelled between Toronto and the Kitchener station.

    Travellers were advised to take the earlier train at 10:34 p.m. from Union Station.

    GO initially indicated the problem was west of the Malton GO station, impacting travel between Brampton, Bramalea and Malton.

    Those travelling to Kitchener were first told the train would stop at Guelph GO and a bus would take riders the rest of the way.

    GO Transit now says the 10:34 p.m. train will make all stops along the Kitchener line.

    No details have been shared about the ‘trespasser activity’ that caused the cancellation of the 11:22 p.m. train.

