KITCHENER -- It's budget day in Kitchener and city council could pass its lowest budget increase in 10 years.

The average homeowner in Kitchener could be paying $34 more in 2021. That's less than half the increase that the city saw in 2020, when the overall increase was $84.

The city's finance chair credits the provincial and federal governments for stepping up with timely grants, as well as the city's prudent budgeting in the past.

"The fact that we made sure we had significant reserves—we've been posting surpluses for the last number of years—it put us in a good place to maintain the services that people rely on without coming back and hitting people with a big tax increase," said Coun. Scott Davey.

The property tax increase is set at 1.1 per cent, or $12 for the average homeowner. That's compared to a $24 increase the year before.

Water utility rates will go up by about $11 this year. Last year, the average bill increased by $50. It's a similar story for gas utilities.

Davey says that if the vaccine rollout works as planned, Kitchener can escape COVID-19 as just a financial blip on the radar, with the expectation that the economy will return to normal.

The final vote on the 2021 budget will come on Monday afternoon.