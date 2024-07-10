Kevin Davis to resign as Brantford’s mayor after more than six years on the job

Kevin Davis will be resigning as Brantford’s mayor at the end of July.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, he has received a provincial appointment to be a member of the License Appeal Tribunal.

The LAT is a quasi-judicial agency that adjudicates applications and resolves disputes around compensation claims and licensing activities regulated by the provincial government.

Davis describes the new role as a “once-in-a-career” opportunity “that allows me to return to my roots as a lawyer for more than four decades, while also granting me more time to spend with my family and grandchildren.”

History as mayor

Davis was first elected in the 2018 municipal election, beating incumbent mayor Chris Friel by securing 12,867 votes compared to Friel’s 7,200.

In 2022, he narrowly secured a second term with 45.9 per cent of all ballots cast.

Davis said he’s proud of the work accomplished during his six-and-a-half years as mayor.

“From revitalizing our downtown core to enhancing our infrastructure and fostering economic growth, our collective efforts have significantly improved the quality of life for all Brantford residents,” he said.

Davis noted specific achievements with the GrandBridge Power merger, the upgrading and redevelopment of over 26 city parks, starting the Green Bin Program and refurbishing the city’s iconic clock tower.

“The collaboration and unity we've demonstrated have not only elevated Brantford's profile but also laid a strong foundation for continued success,” he said.

What's next?

Davis said the timing of his departure is ideal. He only has 18 months left in his second term as mayor, and had already decided not to seek a third.

He’ll continue to serve the public, he added, but in a different role that also allows him to focus on personal priorities.

Davis expects to assume his new duties as a tribunal member in August.

“Thank you for the honor and privilege of serving as your mayor. I look forward to witnessing Brantford's continued growth and success,” Davis said.

According to the province’s website, a head of council seat must be declared vacant at the meeting following a departure announcement. Council will then have 60 days to pass a subsequent bylaw to initiate a byelection. Nominations can be filed once the bylaw is passed.