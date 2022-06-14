Keeping cool as heat warnings issued for Waterloo-Wellington

Hot summer weather is making its return to southwestern Ontario this week.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for much of the province on Tuesday, covering all communities between Windsor, St. Catharines and Kincardine.

It also included the areas of Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe.

Starting Wednesday, the agency says daytime highs are expected to reach between 30 C and 33 C.

With the humidex, it could feel closer to 40 C.

Overnight lows, the agency said, will fall to between 20 C and 22 C and won't provide much relief from the heat.

Environment Canada said the steamy conditions could continue into Thursday, though some areas may feel a little cooler thanks to some rain.

Southwestern Ontario is expected to get a break from the high heat on Thursday evening.

KEEPING COOL

Residents in the Region of Waterloo were looking for relief from the hot and humid weather on Wednesday.

Local splash pads were one way to keep cool.

"We don't have air conditioning at our place," said one visitor. "So we're pretty grateful to be at the splash pad this morning."

CTV News has put together a map of local splash pads and you can click here for a list of cooling centres in Waterloo Region.

HOT WEATHER HINTS

Hot and humid conditions can pose health risks, especially heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"It could be difficult for your body to cool itself down," said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, the Associate Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. "As a consequence, you could get different kinds of heat-related illness. You can get cramps, swelling."

While the heat can affect everyone, Dr. Tenenbaum said those most at risk are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

He suggests seeking out cool spots to rest.

"If you're feeling dizzy, please seek shade, seek air conditioning, get indoors as best as you can because that can be signs that you may faint," Dr. Tenenbaum said. "That may be [an] early sign of heat stroke."

Drinking plenty of water is also key to avoid becoming dehydrated.

"Use your thirst as a guide," said Heather Keller, a nutrition and aging professor at the University of Waterloo. "Is my mouth dry? Am I having a hard time swallowing? Do my lips feel dry? When was the last time I went to the washroom?"

She also shared some advice that might feel counterintuitive – save those cold beers for another day.

"The alcohol sucks the hydration out of the body," Keller explained.

Drivers are also reminded to never leave unattended pets inside the car.