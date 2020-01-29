Kansas City-Style Pulled Pork

Serves:8-10 | Prep Time: 15 minutes |Marinating Time:4 hours| Grilling Time: 35 to 45 minutes | Special Equipment: Large Disposable Foil Pan

Ingredients

Rub

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup smoked paprika

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2½ teaspoons prepared chili powder

2½ teaspoons garlic powder

2½ teaspoons onion powder

1½ teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 boneless pork shoulder roast (Boston butt), 4 to 5 pounds, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin, rolled and tied

Sauce

3 slices bacon

½ medium yellow onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup ketchup

½ cup light corn syrup

½ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup tomato paste

¼ cup prepared chili powder

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsulfured molasses

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions



1. Mix the rub ingredients, and then season the roast all over with the rub. Allow the roast to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before grilling.

2. Prepare the charcoal grill for indirect cooking over very low heat (225° to 250°F) using the snake method (see photo at left and setup instructions on page 76). When the temperature of the grill reaches 225°F, grill the roast, fat side down, over indirect very low heat, with the lid closed, for 4 hours, adjusting the top vent so the temperature of the grill stays as close to 225°F as possible. At the start of every hour, after the first hour, lightly spray the roast with water.

3. Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat on the stove, fry the bacon until browned and most of the fat is rendered out. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon. Leave 2 to 3 tablespoons of bacon fat in the pan. Eat the bacon or save for another use. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning. Whisk in the remaining sauce ingredients, bring to a simmer over medium heat, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Set aside to cool. Once the sauce has cooled, pour into a blender and blend until smooth. Separate the sauce into two containers. One half will be used for basting the roast before wrapping it in foil. The other half will be mixed with the pulled pork.

4. After 4 hours, use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the roast. If it has not reached 160°F, continue cooking until it does. Once the roast has reached 160°F, remove it from the grill. Put the lid back on the grill to prevent heat loss.

5. On a large work surface, crisscross two sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil, each about 3 feet long. Place the roast in the center of the foil, fat side up. Lightly brush the roast all over with the sauce. Bring the ends of the inner sheet together, folding on top of the roast. Then bring the ends of the outer sheet together, wrapping the roast tightly to trap the steam. Return the roast to the grill and cook over indirect very low heat, with the lid closed, until the internal temperature reaches 190° to 195°F, about 1½ hours. Remove from the grill and let rest, still in the foil, for 1 hour.

6. Unwrap the roast and, when cool enough to handle, pull the meat apart to shred it. Discard any large pieces of fat and sinew. Moisten the meat with as much sauce as you like. Serve immediately.

Recipe from Weber’s New American Barbecue™ by Jamie Purviance